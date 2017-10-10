S.Korean stocks hit 11-week high as tech majors jump after 6-day break

* S.Korea's financial markets reopen after six-day holiday * KOSPI jumps 2 pct to 11-week high; won at two-week high * Tech shares bolstered by hopes of strong Q3 earnings * Samsung Elec up over 4 pct, SK Hynix soars to over 16-yr high SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares surged to an 11-week high on Tuesday as trading resumed after a six-day holiday, with tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix notching up major gains on strong earnings expectations. Samsung Electronics shares gained as much as 4.6 percent, while SK Hynix stock soared 8.6 percent to its highest in more than 16 years. The sub-index for electric and electronic shares was up 4.5 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose as much as 2 percent to 2,443.20 points, its highest since July 27. Strong gains in global stock markets during the holiday and data showing a 35 percent jump in South Korea's September exports, marking a ninth consecutive month of double-digit growth, underpinned the domestic market. "South Korea's September exports were very strong again, bolstering investor expectations about record quarterly earnings for the third quarter, especially in the tech sector," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at KB Securities. Rhoo said the KOSPI's rally was expected to continue for a while throughout the corporate results season, though possible provocations from North Korea continued to be a concern for market players. Foreign investors bought a net 483.7 billion Korean won ($424.8 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, supporting the index. The South Korean won also strengthened to a two-week high on foreign demand for local equities. The won was quoted at 1,138.8, its highest intraday level since Sept. 27 and up 0.6 percent compared with the previous close at 1,145.4. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.13 point to 108.49. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,138.8 1,145.4 Yen/won 10.1029/74 10.1421 *KTB futures 108.49 108.62 KOSPI 2,440.24 2,394.47 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)