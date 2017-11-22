FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks jump, won rises to 2-1/2-yr high versus dlr
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 22, 2017 / 1:47 AM / in 2 days

S.Korean stocks jump, won rises to 2-1/2-yr high versus dlr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won jumped on the local platform and bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:15 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.82 points or 0.51 percent
at 2,543.52. The index briefly touched 2,553.22 points in line
with a rally in global equities, just off from its record high
of 2,559.10 points.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,091.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,095.8. The currency touched a high of
1,089.5, its strongest intraday level since May 22 2015, on
offshore demand. It then pared those gains on suspected
intervention by foreign exchange authorities, traders said.
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,092.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,089.8 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks surged to
 record highs overnight.            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.76 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.98 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 164,992,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 869, the number of advancing shares was 413.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 36,354 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.44 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,088.75 per dollar on
November 21 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 point to 107.93.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.