S.Korean stocks jump, won rises to 2-1/2-yr high versus dlr

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won jumped on the local platform and bond yields rose. ** At 01:15 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.82 points or 0.51 percent at 2,543.52. The index briefly touched 2,553.22 points in line with a rally in global equities, just off from its record high of 2,559.10 points. ** The won was quoted at 1,091.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,095.8. The currency touched a high of 1,089.5, its strongest intraday level since May 22 2015, on offshore demand. It then pared those gains on suspected intervention by foreign exchange authorities, traders said. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.21 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,089.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.28 percent, after U.S. stocks surged to record highs overnight. . Japanese stocks rose 0.76 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.9 percent so far this year, and up by 3.98 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 164,992,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 869, the number of advancing shares was 413. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 36,354 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.44 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,088.75 per dollar on November 21 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 107.93. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)