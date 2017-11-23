FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks dip, won muted after FX official's comments
November 23, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks dip, won muted after FX official's comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         eased slightly on
Thursday. The Korean won barely moved in the local platform
while bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:16 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.27 points or 0.17 percent
at 2,536.24.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,089 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,089.1. The currency pared earlier gains
after a senior South Korean official said some speculators in
the foreign exchange market are ignoring the government's
efforts to stabilize financial markets.             
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,089.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.37 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,085.4 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.48 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.4 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.35 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 144,878,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 867, the number of advancing shares was 404.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 25,144 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.71 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,086.18 per dollar on
November 22 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 107.97.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

