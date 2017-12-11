FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks edge lower, won gains
December 11, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks edge lower, won gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won inched up in onshore trade while bond yields
fell.
 
** At 01:51 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.41 points or 0.14 percent
at 2,460.59.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,091.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,093.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,092.79
per U.S. dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it traded at
1,086.8 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.01 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 21.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 1.31 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 102,878,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 873, the number of advancing shares was 427.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 64,043 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.37 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.27.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.078 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.08 percent

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
