South Korean stocks edge up, won takes a breather
November 24, 2017 / 1:26 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks edge up, won takes a breather

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won held steady on the local platform while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:14 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.10 points or 0.12 percent at
2,540.25.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,086 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,085.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,085.73
per U.S. dollar, down 0.26 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,082.87 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.06 percent.            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.32 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 2.52 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 99,108,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
865, the number of advancing shares was 421.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 21,442 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.99 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,084.39 per dollar on
November 23 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 point to 108.04.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

