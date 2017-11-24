South Korean stocks edge up, won takes a breather

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won held steady on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:14 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.10 points or 0.12 percent at 2,540.25. ** The won was quoted at 1,086 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,085.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.73 per U.S. dollar, down 0.26 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,082.87 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.06 percent. . Japanese stocks weakened 0.32 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.2 percent so far this year, and up by 2.52 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 99,108,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 865, the number of advancing shares was 421. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21,442 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.99 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,084.39 per dollar on November 23 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.04. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)