South Korean stocks edge up, won wobbles

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on November 3 2017. The Korean won rose while bond yields fell. ** At 0102 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.04 points or 0.08 percent at 2,548.40. ** The won was quoted at 1,112 per U.S. dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 1,111.35, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being transacted at 1,108.32 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . ** The KOSPI is up around 25.7 percent so far this year, and up by 7.89 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index was 105,733,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 869, the number of advancing shares was 447. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 44,679 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.81 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017. ** In money and debt markets, the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.106 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)