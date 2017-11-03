FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks edge up, won wobbles
#Market Movers
November 3, 2017 / 1:35 AM / in a day

South Korean stocks edge up, won wobbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index
        rose on November 3 2017. The Korean won rose while bond
yields fell.
 
** At 0102 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.04 points or 0.08 percent at
2,548.40.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,112 per U.S. dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 1,111.35, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being transacted at
1,108.32 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.06 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 7.89 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index         was
105,733,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 869, the
number of advancing shares was 447.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 44,679 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.81 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27
March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.106 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

