South Korean stocks fall, won down
#Market Movers
November 6, 2017 / 1:40 AM / in a day

South Korean stocks fall, won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:10 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.37 points or 0.25 percent
at 2,551.60.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,118.3 per U.S. dollar, down
0.26 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,115.15 per dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,117.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,113.8. The currency was pressured by the
greenback's strength in the global markets.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.42 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 26.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 7.58 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 73,730,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
865, the number of advancing shares was 299.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 57.525 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 7.3 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27
March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
