FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean stocks fall, won down
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 10, 2017 / 2:02 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks fall, won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index          weakened on Friday,
while the Korean won fell.
 
** At 01:52 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.83 points or 0.35 percent
at 2,541.74.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,117.7 per U.S. dollar,  down
0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,114.45 per dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,117.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,115.6.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.27 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.96 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.74 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 137,758,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 872, the number of advancing shares was 350.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 87,061 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 7.34 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March
27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.95.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.