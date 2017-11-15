FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks fall, won down
November 15, 2017 / 1:45 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks fall, won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on
Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
    ** At 0128 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.87 points or 0.35
percent at 2,517.66.
    ** The won        was quoted at 1,115.2 per U.S. dollar,
down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,112.8 per dollar.
    ** The won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,118.1.
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.38 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with mild losses            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 0.81 percent. 
    ** The KOSPI is up about 24.7 percent so far this year, and
up by 6.14 percent in the previous 30 days.
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won. 
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 126,160,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 870, the number of advancing shares was 286.
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 29,949 million won worth
of shares.
    ** The U.S. dollar has fallen 7.58 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on
March 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.74.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
