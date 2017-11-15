South Korean stocks fall, won down

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 0128 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.87 points or 0.35 percent at 2,517.66. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,112.8 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,118.1. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.38 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.81 percent. ** The KOSPI is up about 24.7 percent so far this year, and up by 6.14 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 126,160,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the number of advancing shares was 286. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 29,949 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has fallen 7.58 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 107.74. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)