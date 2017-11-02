FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks fall, won down
#Market Movers
November 2, 2017 / 1:23 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks fall, won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday.
The Korean won fell and bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.34 points or 0.01 percent
at 2,556.13.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,112.89 per U.S. dollar, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was changing
at 1,109.45 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.08 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 26.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 8.07 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index         was
107,161,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the
number of advancing shares was 335.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 55.016 million won ($49.44
million) worth of shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.74 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27
March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.121 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.14 percent.


($1 = 1,112.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
