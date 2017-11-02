South Korean stocks fall, won down

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won fell and bond yields fell. ** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 0.34 points or 0.01 percent at 2,556.13. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.89 per U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was changing at 1,109.45 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.08 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 26.2 percent so far this year, and up by 8.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index was 107,161,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the number of advancing shares was 335. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 55.016 million won ($49.44 million) worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.74 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017. ** In money and debt markets, the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.121 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.14 percent. ($1 = 1,112.7000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)