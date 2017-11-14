South Korean stocks fall, won up; China data in focus

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday as investors awaited a raft of China data due shortly. The Korean won rose and bond yields rose. ** At 0141 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.82 points or 0.11 percent at 2,527.53. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,114.4 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,120.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.40 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.9 percent so far this year, and up by 5.93 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 119,506,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 262. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,573 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 7.31 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.82. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)