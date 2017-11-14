FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks fall, won up; China data in focus
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
Italy's election pits populists against populists
November 14, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks fall, won up; China data in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday
as investors awaited a raft of China data due shortly.
The Korean won rose and bond yields rose.
 
** At 0141 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.82 points or 0.11 percent
at 2,527.53.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,118.1 per U.S. dollar, up 0.07
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable
forwards             it was being transacted at 1,114.4 per
dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,118.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,120.6.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.05 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.40 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.93 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 119,506,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 873, the number of advancing shares was 262.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,573 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 7.31 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March
27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 107.82.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
