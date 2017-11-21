FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market Movers
November 21, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks flat, won strengthens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday.
The Korean won rose in the local platform while bond yields were
unchanged.
 
** At 01:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.71 points or 0.07 percent
at 2,525.96.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,097.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,100.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,097.33
per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,094.4 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.16 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.89 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.56 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 192,856,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 870, the number of advancing shares was 261.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 61,139 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on
November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

