South Korean stocks flat, won strengthens

SEOUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won rose in the local platform while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 01:31 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.71 points or 0.07 percent at 2,525.96. ** The won was quoted at 1,097.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.26 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,100.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,097.33 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,094.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.89 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.7 percent so far this year, and up by 5.56 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 192,856,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the number of advancing shares was 261. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 61,139 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)