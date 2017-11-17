FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean stocks hit intraday record, won at near 14-mth high against dollar
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 17, 2017 / 1:38 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks hit intraday record, won at near 14-mth high against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 21.16 points or 0.83 percent
at 2,555.95. The index reached intraday record high, lifted by
strong gains on the Wall Street overnight and increased
confidence for tax reform in the U.S. Congress. 
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,096.3 per U.S. dollar, down
0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,093.35 per dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,096.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,101.4. The currency extended gains to a near
14-month high as traders believed the won's strength would 
continue for a while. Global risk appetite rose on strong U.S.
stocks, providing an additional boost.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.78 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.1 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.84 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 111,958,000 shares. A total of 864 issues traded,
399 of which rose.  
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 159,594 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.12 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,095.16 per dollar on
November 16 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 107.84.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.