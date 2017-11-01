FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks rise 1 pct, won up
November 1, 2017 / 1:37 AM / in a day

South Korean stocks rise 1 pct, won up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets: 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won rose and bond yields rose.
 
** At 0308 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.90 points or 1.11 percent at
2,551.33, its all-time high intraday level. The index was lifted
by robust gains in large tech companies like Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix            
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,116.5 per U.S. dollar, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being
transacted at 1,111.7 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.63 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.42 percent. 
 
** At close of trading the previous session, the KOSPI was up
24.52 percent so far this year, and up by 6.97 percent in the
previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index         was
209,392,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the
number of advancing shares was 399.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 287,590 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March
2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, the Korean 3-month Certificate of
Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.4 percent, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.189 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.16 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
