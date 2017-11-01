South Korean stocks rise 1 pct, won up

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won rose and bond yields rose. ** At 0308 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.90 points or 1.11 percent at 2,551.33, its all-time high intraday level. The index was lifted by robust gains in large tech companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ** The won was quoted at 1,116.5 per U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being transacted at 1,111.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.63 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.42 percent. ** At close of trading the previous session, the KOSPI was up 24.52 percent so far this year, and up by 6.97 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index was 209,392,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 870, the number of advancing shares was 399. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 287,590 million won worth of shares. ** The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017. ** In money and debt markets, the Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.4 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.189 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)