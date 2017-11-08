FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks rise, won down
November 8, 2017 / 1:18 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks rise, won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.82 points or 0.07 percent at
2,547.26.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,114.5 per U.S. dollar, down
0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,111.05 per dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,111.9.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                NOT AVAILABLE NOT AVAILABLE percent, after U.S.
stocks ended the previous session with mild losses            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 0.47 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.6 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.26 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 72,823,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
867, the number of advancing shares was 327.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 23,935 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.61 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March
27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to107.9.


($1 = 1,114.3000 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

