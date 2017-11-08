South Korean stocks rise, won down

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.82 points or 0.07 percent at 2,547.26. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.05 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,111.9. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan NOT AVAILABLE NOT AVAILABLE percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.47 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.6 percent so far this year, and up by 5.26 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 72,823,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 867, the number of advancing shares was 327. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 23,935 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.61 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to107.9. ($1 = 1,114.3000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)