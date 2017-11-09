FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean stocks rise, won firms
Sections
Featured
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Entertainment
Women detail sexual misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K. - report
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
Britain can still change its mind, says Article 50 author
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 9, 2017 / 3:10 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks rise, won firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday. The
Korean won rose while bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:48 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.91 points or 0.15 percent at
2,556.31.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,112.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable
forwards             it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per
dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,113.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,115.6.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.98 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 26.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.64 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 151,478,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 873, the number of advancing shares was 478.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 89,905 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.77 percent against the won this
year. 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 107.93.
 
** The benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.148
percent, lower than the previous day's 2.151 percent.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.