South Korean stocks rise, won firms

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won rose while bond yields fell. ** At 02:48 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.91 points or 0.15 percent at 2,556.31. ** The won was quoted at 1,112.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.06 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,115.6. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.41 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.98 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 26.0 percent so far this year, and up by 5.64 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 151,478,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 478. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 89,905 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.77 percent against the won this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.93. ** The benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.148 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.151 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)