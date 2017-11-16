South Korean stocks rise, won steady

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won was firm while bond yields fell. ** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.66 points or 0.30 percent at 2,525.91. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.55 per U.S. dollar, up 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.45 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,112.3. The currency jumped to a 13-month intraday high after South Korea and Canada signed a standing bilateral currency swap that has no limit on liquidity provisions and no expiration date. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.54 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.3 percent so far this year, and up by 6.06 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 90,474,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 399. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 3,779 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 8.43 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,102.67 per dollar on Nov. 15, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan. 3 2017. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)