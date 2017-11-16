FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks rise, won steady
November 16, 2017 / 2:16 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks rise, won steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday. The
Korean won was firm while bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.66 points or 0.30 percent at
2,525.91.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,104.55 per U.S. dollar, up
0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was being transacted at
1,101.45 per dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,105.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,112.3. The currency jumped to a 13-month intraday
high after South Korea and Canada signed a standing bilateral
currency swap that has no limit on liquidity provisions and no
expiration date.             
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.54 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 24.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.06 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 90,474,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
872, the number of advancing shares was 399.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 3,779 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 8.43 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,102.67 per dollar on Nov.
15, 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan. 3 2017.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

