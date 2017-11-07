South Korean stocks rise, won up

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won rose while bond yields fell. ** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.42 points or 0.06 percent at 2,550.83. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,115. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.08 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.8 percent so far this year, and up by 6.85 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 64,663,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 864, the number of advancing shares was 351. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 15,845 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.87 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)