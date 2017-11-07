FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks rise, won up
November 7, 2017 / 1:16 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks rise, won up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday. The
Korean won rose while bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:04 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.42 points or 0.06 percent at
2,550.83.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,111.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable
forwards             it was being transacted at 1,108.1 per
dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,111.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,115.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.36 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.08 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.85 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 64,663,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
864, the number of advancing shares was 351.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 15,845 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.87 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27
March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

