South Korean stocks slip, won edges up

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won was firmer on the local platform while bond yields were unchanged. ** At 01:00 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.73 points or 0.39 percent at 2,461.76. ** The won was quoted at 1,089.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,092.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,089.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while the one-year non-deliverable forwards were transacted at 1,083.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session higher . Japanese stocks rose 0.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and down by 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 76,891,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 867, the number of advancing shares was 273. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 88,904 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.72 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 108.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.087 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)