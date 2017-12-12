FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks slip, won edges up
December 12, 2017 / 1:15 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks slip, won edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday.
The Korean won was firmer on the local platform while bond
yields were unchanged.
 
** At 01:00 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.73 points or 0.39 percent
at 2,461.76.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,089.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,092.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,089.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while the 
one-year non-deliverable forwards             were transacted at
1,083.2 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.01 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session higher            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.07 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 1.22 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 76,891,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
867, the number of advancing shares was 273.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 88,904 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.72 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 108.25.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.087 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.09
percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

