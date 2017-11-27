FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks slump on tech sell-off, won edges down
November 27, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks slump on tech sell-off, won edges down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won edged down on the local platform while bond
yields were unchanged.
 
** At 01:16 GMT, the KOSPI was down 21.73 points or 0.85 percent
at 2,522.60. The benchmark index slipped to to its lowest in
more than a week as tech investors sold heavily, particularly 
Samsung Electronics            , following analyst's report
suggesting the memory chip "super cycle" would soon fade.
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,087 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,085.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,086.59
per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous session,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was
being transacted at 1,083.65 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.44 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild gains            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.1 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.6 percent so far this year, and up
by 2.86 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108,182,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 869, the number of advancing shares was 373.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 168,138 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.92 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,083.4 per dollar on
November 24 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 107.97.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

