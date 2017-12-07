FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks slump, won edges down
December 7, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks slump, won edges down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday.
The Korean won fell on the local platform while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:18 GMT, the KOSPI was down 9.42 points or 0.38 percent
at 2,464.95.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,095.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,093.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,094.25
per U.S. dollar, down 0.12 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was 
transacted at 1,089.8 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was off 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         rose 1.19 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.1 percent so far this year, and
down 0.73 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 134,233,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 869, the number of advancing shares was 146.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 119,394 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.28 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.24.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, flat from the previous close, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.096 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

