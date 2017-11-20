FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks steady, won edges up against dollar
November 20, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 2 days ago

South Korean stocks steady, won edges up against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday. The
Korean won rose on the local platform while bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.97 points or 0.12 percent at
2,536.96.
 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,095.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,097.5.
    
    
    
** The won        was quoted at 1,096 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25
percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable
forwards             it was being transacted at 1,093 per
dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.43 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.0 percent so far this year, and up
by 6.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 106,338,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 868, the number of advancing shares was 471.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 62,641 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.14 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on
November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 107.9.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
