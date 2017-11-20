South Korean stocks steady, won edges up against dollar

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won rose on the local platform while bond yields fell. ** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.97 points or 0.12 percent at 2,536.96. ** The won was quoted at 1,095.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,097.5. ** The won was quoted at 1,096 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,093 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.43 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 106,338,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 868, the number of advancing shares was 471. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 62,641 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.14 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 107.9. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)