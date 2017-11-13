FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks, won down as risk appetite ebbs
November 13, 2017 / 1:17 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks, won down as risk appetite ebbs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:01 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.25 points or 0.25 percent
at 2,536.70.
 
** The won        was quoted at 1,121.1 per U.S. dollar, down
0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it was fetching 1,117.1 per
dollar.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,120.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , where it ended the previous
session at 1,117.1. The currency weakened against the dollar as
investor appetite for riskier assets ebbed.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.74 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 25.5 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.67 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 76,542,000 shares, with 346 shares advancing out of
the total traded issues of 869.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 34,757 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 7.06 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March
27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to107.83.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

