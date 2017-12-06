FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2017 / 2:02 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks, won down on Wall Street losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on
Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields were flat.
 
** At 01:53 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.58 points or 0.26 percent
at 2,503.54.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,091.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.5 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,085.8 as risk sentiment soured following a
third straight session of decline in the S&P 500 index       .
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,091.39
per U.S. dollar, down 0.44 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,086.65 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.26 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.73 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 23.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.79 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 224,395,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 871, the number of advancing shares was 378.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 65,235 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.52 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.21.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

