Strong foreign buying boosts S.Korea stocks to new highs

* KOSPI touch as high as 2.466.32 points * Offshore investors enjoying buying spree for a third straight session * Foreign demand expected to remain high for a while -analyst SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares notched another record high on Thursday as foreign investors continued to bet on strong quarterly profit reports ahead of tech giant Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance later in the week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,462.00 points as of 0223 GMT, an all-time intraday high. Samsung Electronics is expected to forecast a record quarterly profit on Friday thanks to the strong market for memory chips, and as mobile earnings bounce back from last year's costly withdrawal of the Note 7. Its shares dipped 0.5 percent on Thursday, after jumping 6.6 percent over the past three sessions. "Foreign investors, who were usually heavy net sellers in the past couple of months, purchased over 1 trillion won worth of KOSPI shares just on Tuesday and Wednesday, anticipating South Korea's third-quarter corporate earnings," said Kim Ji-hyung, a stock analyst at Hanyang Securities. Offshore investors bought a net 74.3 billion Korean won ($65.44 million) worth of local equities near mid-session. Kim said the foreign buying spree is expected to last for a while, offering further upside for the benchmark index. At least one key technical indicator, however, is suggesting the market is starting to run a bit hot, with the KOSPI's relative strength index (RSI) now in the low 80's. Levels above 70 are typically considered overbought. A brokerage index saw a hefty gain of 4.6 percent, reflecting the bourse's recent rally. Samsung Securities rose 5.1 percent and Korea Investment Holdings jumped 8.7 percent. Tech firm LG Electronics also extended its streak, climbing 2 percent after soaring 8.2 percent on Wednesday. The South Korean won was little changed at 1,136.4 to the U.S. dollar compared to Wednesday's close of 1,135.2. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 108.59. 0226 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.4 1,135.2 Yen/won 10.1076/12 10.0605 *KTB futures 108.59 108.53 KOSPI 2,462.00 2,458.16 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)