Seoul stocks skid to 11-week low, won falls on fresh Trump warning to North Korea
August 11, 2017 / 3:19 AM / in 2 months

Seoul stocks skid to 11-week low, won falls on fresh Trump warning to North Korea

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump warns N.Korea again not to strike Guam or U.S.
allies
    * KOSPI tumbles 2.1 pct to weakest since late May
    * Won slips to lowest level since July 12

 (Adds analyst comment, updates numbers)
    SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares dropped more
than 2 percent to an 11-week low on Friday and the won extended
this week's slide as President Donald Trump again warned North
Korea not to strike Guam or U.S. allies.
    On Thursday, Trump said that his threat earlier this week to
unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang, if it launched an attack,
may not have been tough enough. That triggered fresh selling in
global financial markets.             
     At 0237 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
        was down 1.8 percent at 2,317.70 points, and on track
for a weekly loss of 3.2 percent, its biggest since February
2016.
    Earlier, the index fell to 2,310.20, off 2.1 percent for the
day and its lowest point since May 23. 
    South Korea has been one of the world's best performing
markets this year. Even with Friday's fall, it is up more than
14 percent in 2017.
    On Friday, the South Korean won        skidded for a third
straight session, to its weakest since July 12.
    The won            was quoted at 1,146.9 to the dollar by
mid-morning.
    It was down 0.4 percent from Thursday's close of 1,142.0,
and on track for a weekly loss to nearly 2 percent.
    The spread on South Korea's 5-year credit default swaps
(CDS)                 stood at 67.5 basis points, the highest
since February 2016. 
    Another risk measure, risk reversals in won options
          , was at 2.7 points, highest in over four years.
    Comments from Trump and North Korea have "heightened market
anxieties as can be seen from movements of South Korea's won and
CDS, and stocks are moving along with them," said Cho
Byung-hyun, a securities analyst at Yuanta Securities.
    Cho said the majority of share-selling is from the tech
sector, where there's "a good chance to take profits". But he
said foreigners remained net buyers in sectors such as steel and
chemicals. 
    Foreign investors, heavy sellers the past two days, sold a
net 282.2 billion won ($246.31 million) of KOSPI shares.
    Domestic institutions continued to look for bargains. By
midday, they purchased a net 243.8 billion won of shares.
midday.  
    The sub-index for IT-related shares         fell 2.8
percent, with Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            both down more than 3 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

