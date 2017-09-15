FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea markets relatively calm despite N.Korea missile launch
#Market Movers
September 15, 2017 / 12:26 AM / a month ago

S.Korea markets relatively calm despite N.Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    * N.Korea fires missile over northern Japan into the sea
    * Won, KOSPI edge lower; risk measures barely move

    SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean markets' reactions
were relatively muted at the openg on Friday after North Korea
launched a missile that flew over northern Japan into the sea,
not long after Pyongyang's latest and most powerful nuclear
test.             
    The won            stood at 1,135.3 to the dollar as of 0015
GMT, down 0.2 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,132.6.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.3 percent at 2,370.79 points.
    Risk reversals in won options           , used to hedge
against volatility in the currency, stood at 3.4 points, holding
steady its previous close.
    Offshore investors sold a net 44.4 billion Korean won
($39.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

