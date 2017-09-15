S.Korea markets relatively calm despite N.Korea missile launch

* N.Korea fires missile over northern Japan into the sea * Won, KOSPI edge lower; risk measures barely move SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean markets' reactions were relatively muted at the openg on Friday after North Korea launched a missile that flew over northern Japan into the sea, not long after Pyongyang's latest and most powerful nuclear test. The won stood at 1,135.3 to the dollar as of 0015 GMT, down 0.2 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,132.6. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,370.79 points. Risk reversals in won options , used to hedge against volatility in the currency, stood at 3.4 points, holding steady its previous close. Offshore investors sold a net 44.4 billion Korean won ($39.13 million) worth of KOSPI shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)