S.Korea won tumbles to 4-week low, shares slide on rising US-N.Korea tensions
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
August 9, 2017 / 12:55 AM / in 2 months

S.Korea won tumbles to 4-week low, shares slide on rising US-N.Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Trump warns "fire and fury" for North Korea if it
threatens U.S.
    * Won drops nearly 1 pct to lowest since mid-July
    * KOSPI slides 0.8 pct; foreign investors set to be net
sellers

    SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        sank to
a four-week low and shares         fell on Wednesday after North
Korea said it is considering plans for a missile strike on the
U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
    The statement came just hours after President Donald Trump
told the North that any threat to the United States would be met
with "fire and fury", rattling global financial
markets.            
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.8 percent at 2,375.59 points by 0047 GMT. It fell to as
low as 2,376.62 soon after the open.
    The won            sank around 0.8 percent to 1,133.8 to the
dollar, its weakest intraday level since July 14.
    But shares of defence-related companies rose, with LIG Nex1
Co Ltd             up nearly 5 percent and Firstec            
up 3 percent.
    Washington has warned it is ready to use force if need be to
stop North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes but
that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions.
    The spread on South Korea's 5-year credit default swaps
                stood at 56.4 basis points and risk reversals in
won options            at 1.2 points, both well below their last
highs seen in April.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

