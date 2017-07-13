FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
S.Korea buys 150 T of nickel for September arrival
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Swiss Market Report
July 13, 2017 / 3:15 AM / a month ago

S.Korea buys 150 T of nickel for September arrival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 150 tonnes of
nickel for September arrival via a tender that closed on
Wednesday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)   ORIGIN     SUPPLIER/PREMIUM(PER TONNE)
           150    Norway     Glencore Int'l AG/ $500
    
    *Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices and the nickel products should arrive by
September 22 at the port of Busan.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.