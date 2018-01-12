CORRECTED-S.Korea proposes talks on N.Korea's participation in winter Olympics

(Corrects paragraph 2 reference to South, instead of North)

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea has proposed holding working-level talks with North Korea on the latter’s participation in the winter Olympics set for next month, the south’s unification ministry said on Friday.

It suggested a date of January 15 for a meeting with a three-member delegation from the South to discuss the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)