South Korea's GS Caltex buys rare Canadian crude grade for Feb

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* South Korean refiner GS Caltex Corp has bought a rare cargo of Cold Lake crude, the company’s first purchase in more than two decades of this Canadian oil grade, a company spokesman said on Monday

* The second largest refiner in South Korea bought 300,000 barrels of the heavy sour crude for delivery in the second half of February, he said

* GS Caltex is a joint venture between GS Holdings and Chevron Corp