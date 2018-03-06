Former S.Korean president Lee summoned over bribery allegations

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors have called former President Lee Myung-bak to appear for questioning next week over allegations that he took bribes from politicians and businessmen while in office, a senior prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The prosecution has been carrying out an investigation into the allegations, summoning Lee’s family and confidants and raiding their homes and offices.

The prosecution asked Lee to turn up at the prosecutors’ office on March 14 to be questioned as a suspect, the senior prosecutor told reporters.