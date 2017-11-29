FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's SK Innovation to build battery plant in Hungary
November 29, 2017 / 10:51 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

S.Korea's SK Innovation to build battery plant in Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation , which owns the country’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday it will invest 840.2 billion won to build a battery plant in Hungary in a bid to tap into the European market.

SK Innovation plans to break ground in February 2018 and start production from early 2020, the company said in a statement.

The company added the new unit would have a capacity to produce 7.5 gigawatt hours per year of battery. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Reese)

