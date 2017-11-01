FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Innovation to build new desulfurisation unit by 2020
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 1, 2017 / 7:42 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Innovation to build new desulfurisation unit by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* New unit expected to cost around $900 mln

* Will help produce cleaner shipping fuels (Adds detail, background)

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The owner of top South Korean oil refiner SK Energy said on Wednesday that it would spend about 1 trillion won ($897.8 million) to build a new desulfurisation unit by 2020, part of a push to churn out cleaner shipping fuels.

Under the plan, a 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vacuum Residue Desulfurisation (VRDS) will be added to an 840,000-bpd refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan, South Korea’s SK Innovation said in a stock exchange filing.

The move comes as tougher international regulations on sulphur emissions are due to take effect from 2020, the company said in a separate statement.

The firm added that the unit would also help in producing high value-added products including diesel and naphtha by processing cheaper residual fuel oil.

SK Energy has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million bpd - a combined 840,000 bpd at five crude distillation units (CDUs) in Ulsan and 275,000 bpd at two CDUs in the western city of Incheon. ($1 = 1,113.8300 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.