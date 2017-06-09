TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 9 *148.4 -30.7 -176.5 ^June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 Month to date 1,253.2 -1,449.2 -113.4 Year to date 8,844.2 -6,399.1 -5,487.5 * Offshore investors were net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.3 trillion won ($1.16 billion) worth. ^ June 8 figures revised. ($1 = 1,122.4000 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)