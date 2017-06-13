TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.8 ^June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 Month to date 1,034.6 -1,700.8 263.8 Year to date 8,625.6 -6,650.7 -5,110.3 ^ June 12 figures revised. ($1 = 1,128.7000 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)