2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 15, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 15           10.4         -304.4          257.7
          ^June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
            May 30          -41.7           -2.9           13.5
            May 29           22.2         -106.9           51.5
            May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
            May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
                                                               
     Month to date        1,067.2       -2,127.4          574.3
      Year to date        8,658.2       -7,077.3       -4,799.8
 
^ June 14 figures revised.

    
($1 = 1,125.1600 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

