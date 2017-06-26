FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 8:11 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0756 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 26          *33.7         -113.3           22.4
          ^June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
                                                               
     Month to date        1,717.1       -2,869.6          979.7
      Year to date        9,308.1       -7,819.5       -4,394.4
 ^ June 23 figures revised.

* Foreign investors were net buyers for the three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
383 billion won ($337.18 million).  
    
    
($1 = 1,135.9000 won)


 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

