TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 11 101.1 -20.3 -124.1 ^July 10 -57.1 77.2 -46.2 July 7 275.7 54.9 63.6 July 6 217.3 -399.9 129.1 July 5 -6.5 -81.6 54.0 July 4 -192.9 104.1 44.7 July 3 105.4 -84.5 -84.3 June 30 -41.0 -120.0 108.6 June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.7 June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 Month to date 443.1 -350.1 36.8 Year to date 9,692.6 -8,611.1 -4,060.5 ^ July 10 figures revised. ($1 = 1,152.0000 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)