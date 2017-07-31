TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for July

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors for the month of July, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 3 105.4 -84.5 -84.3 July 4 -192.9 104.1 44.7 July 5 -6.5 -81.6 54.0 July 6 217.3 -399.9 129.1 July 7 275.7 54.9 63.6 July 10 -57.1 77.2 -46.2 July 11 100.7 -20.4 -123.7 July 12 381.6 -252.0 180.4 July 13 340.8 -186.1 -206.4 July 14 200.3 24.2 -53.4 July 17 -38.8 111.7 -113.0 July 18 -216.1 122.0 61.0 July 19 -100.3 129.0 -77.3 July 20 60.6 48.4 -145.1 July 21 290.1 -61.1 -217.0 July 24 -167.7 144.2 21.0 July 25 -343.1 265.7 63.5 July 26 -351.7 459.9 -100.7 July 27 -208.2 358.9 -136.5 July 28 -560.0 482.2 78.9 July 31 -253.0 484.2 -260.7 Month to date -522.7 1,781.0 -868.1 Year to date 8,726.9 -6,480.0 -4,965.4 FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL 2017 July -522.7 1,781.0 -868.1 June 1,658.6 -3,311.0 1,276.8 May 1,334.5 217.7 -1,931.5 April 804.0 -219.8 -756.3 March 3,507.0 -3,661.6 -999.5 February 307.6 678.2 -1,702.1 January 1,637.8 -1,964.5 15.3 2016 December 1,055.2 345.4 -1,444.6 November -329.5 1,836.9 -910.4 October 429.7 458.9 -958.2 September 1,104.2 -1,982.4 -21.1 August 1,365.0 -1,327.0 -825.5 July 4,009.7 -3,369.9 -956.6 June 806.4 248.8 -1,283.1 May 185.2 -1,203.8 377.4 April 1,944.1 -1,886.6 -533.0 March 3,431.6 -2,929.7 -1,363.2 February 300.5 1,463.0 -1,839.0 January -2,966.2 3,137.3 1,151.8 FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL 2016 11,335.9 -5,209.1 -8,605.3 2015 -3,578.3 -464.6 -403.8 2014 4,834.8 -693.4 -2,836.3 2013 3,411.1 5,058.2 -5,639.0 2012 17,462.1 4,044.6 -15,550.0 ($1 = 1,119.1100 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)