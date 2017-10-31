FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Oct
October 31, 2017 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Oct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors for October, in billions of South Korean
won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
     October 10          819.6          -561.9      -310.4
     October 11          446.2          -533.3        49.6
     October 12          244.4          -221.1       -54.6
     October 13          -34.9           109.4      -113.5
     OCtober 16          -29.0            49.3       -71.7
     October 17          -54.1          -149.7       145.8
     October 18          -29.3           -46.9        -6.2
     October 19            1.3           -15.2        -2.3
     October 20          201.4          -175.1       -40.7
     October 23          315.1          -617.4       204.2
     October 24         -100.2            27.0        68.4
     October 25          112.4          -166.5        58.1
     October 26           62.6           -25.8       -36.3
     October 27          127.6           -95.9       -13.0
     October 30          280.5          -521.7       262.0
     October 31          437.8          -396.5       -18.1
                                                          
  Month to date        2,969.2        -3,253.2       124.3
   Year to date        8,229.0        -6,660.4    -5,385.2
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2017                                           
        October        2,969.2        -3,253.2       124.3
      September       -1,590.0         1,358.3      -180.7
         August       -1,875.2         1,712.5      -363.6
           July         -524.7         1,782.9      -868.0
           June        1,658.6        -3,311.0     1,276.8
            May        1,334.5           217.7    -1,931.5
          April          804.0          -219.8      -756.3
          March        3,507.0        -3,661.6      -999.5
       February          307.6           678.2    -1,702.1
        January        1,637.8        -1,964.5        15.3
                                                          
           2016                                           
       December        1,055.2           345.4    -1,444.6
       November         -329.5         1,836.9      -910.4
        October          429.7           458.9      -958.2
      September        1,104.2        -1,982.4       -21.1
         August        1,365.0         1,327.0      -825.5
           July        4,009.7        -3,369.9      -956.6
           June          806.4           248.8    -1,283.1
            May          185.2        -1,203.8       377.4
          April        1,944.1        -1,886.6      -532.9
          March        3,431.6        -2,929.7    -1,363.2
       February          300.5         1,463.0    -1,839.0
        January       -2,966.2         3,137.3     1,151.8
                                                          
                     FOREGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2016       11,335.9        -5,209.1    -8,605.3
           2015       -3,578.3          -464.6      -403.8
           2014        4,834.8          -693.4    -2,836.3
           2013        3,411.1         5,058.2    -5,639.0
           2012       17,462.1         4,044.6   -15.550.0
 
($1 = 1,119.4300 won)
    

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
