South Korea plans to buy 20 additional F-35 aircraft: report

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to buy an additional 20 F-35A stealth fighter aircraft from the United States, a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday, less than two months after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Seoul would be purchasing billions of dollars in new military equipment.

South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Program Administration has established a process for procuring the 20 additional aircraft, the Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported, citing multiple government sources.

In 2014 South Korea formally announced a plan to buy 40 F-35As from American defence contractor Lockheed Martin. (Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Michael Perry)