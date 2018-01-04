FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, S.Korea's Moon agree to halt military exercises amid Olympics -W.House
#Olympics News
January 4, 2018 / 5:48 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Trump, S.Korea's Moon agree to halt military exercises amid Olympics -W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in have agreed “to de-conflict the Olympics and our military exercises” to ensure the security of the upcoming Winter Games, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump, in a telephone call, also told Moon that the United States would send a “high-level delegation” to the Olympics, the statement said. The two leaders also “agreed to continue the campaign of maximum pressure against North Korea,” it added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

