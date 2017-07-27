FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 10 days ago

Southwest Airlines profit falls 9 pct as expenses rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co reported a 9 percent drop in quarterly profit as its operating expenses increased.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $746 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $820 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.24 per share.

Operating revenue rose 6.7 percent to $5.74 billion.

Unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, increased 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

