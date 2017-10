MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Amadeus, which operates global travel booking systems and offers check-in services for airlines, suffered a network problem on Thursday which caused a disruption to some of its systems and is working to fix problem, a spokesman said.

“That action is ongoing with services gradually being restored,” the spokesman said.

At 1108 GMT, Amadeus shares were down 1.26 percent to 54.07 euros. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)