2 months ago
Spanish economy could grow above 3 pct in 2017 - Bank of Spain head
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 2 months ago

Spanish economy could grow above 3 pct in 2017 - Bank of Spain head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain's head said on Tuesday the Spanish economy could grow faster in 2017 than previously forecast, possibly above 3 percent.

"It can't be ruled out that the growth estimated for this year will be greater than anticipated a few months ago, and could even be above 3 percent," Luis Maria Linde said in a speech at Spain's Senate.

In April, the Bank of Spain forecast that 2017 growth would be 2.8 percent. The next official forecast is due next week.

Spain's economy picked up steam in the first three months of the year thanks in part to strong exports, defying expectations that growth could fade in 2017. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

