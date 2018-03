MADRID, March 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday named current Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Roman Escolano as new economy minister.

Escolano will take over from Luis de Guindos, who has been named the European Central Bank’s new vice-president, from Friday March 9, the prime minister’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Paul Day Editing by Julien Toyer)