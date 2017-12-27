Spain retail sales rise 2.0 pct y/y in November - INE

MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales grew by 2.0 percent in November from a year earlier on a calendar-adjusted basis, after growing by a revised 0.3 percent in October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The October figure was revised from an original reading of a 0.1 percent fall - which would have made for the first drop in Spanish retail sales in over three years during a month of political uncertainty in the region of Catalonia after it held a banned referendum on independence from Spain.

Sales in the region of Catalonia grew 1.7 percent in November from the same month a year ago - less than average national growth but higher than other regions like the Basque Country and Galicia. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)