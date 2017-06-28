FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's hotel sector expects record summer, rising prices
June 28, 2017 / 1:23 PM / a month ago

Spain's hotel sector expects record summer, rising prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish hoteliers are expecting a record number of foreign visitors this summer, hotel confederation Cehat said on Wednesday, in a boost for the economy.

Spain registered a record 75.5 million foreign visitors in 2016 as the economy rebounded from years in or near recession and as unrest in northern Africa and the Middle East led visitors to seek out safer travel options.

Cehat forecast a rise to 80 million visitors this year.

Tourism accounts for around 11 percent of Spain's economic output and is a major contributor to employment levels.

Some 37 million foreign visitors are expected during the high season of May through to August, Cehat said, up by 2.5 million from last year.

"Expectations are up across all areas, in prices, nightly stays and profits," general secretary of Cehat Ramon Estalella said during a conference by the confederation in Madrid. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

