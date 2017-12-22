FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish court annuls 1.4 bln euro compensation for Castor gas storage site
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 22, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 4 days ago

Spanish court annuls 1.4 bln euro compensation for Castor gas storage site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s constitutional court has annulled 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) of compensation granted to the owners of the Castor underwater gas storage facility, an affiliate of Spanish builder ACS.

Meant to store almost a third of Spain’s daily gas consumption, Castor stopped gas injections after more than 200 minor earthquakes were detected in 2013.

The joint-venture which built the plant, which included ACS and Canada’s Dundee Energy, was paid 1.35 billion euros in 2014 in compensation for not being able to operate the site.

The government said in May that it would not reopen the facility. ($1 = 0.8438 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez; Writing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.